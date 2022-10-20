Cricket community responds to Jay Shah saying India won’t go to Pakistan for Asia Cup

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with the board’ Vice-President Rajiv Shukla.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah saying India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year and calling for the tournament to be held at a neutral venue has started a social media debate.

Ex-Pakistani cricketers criticised Shah's statement, while an Indian commentator said BCCI had the upper hand in the matter.

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi said the remark would hurt the sporting camaraderie between the two teams.

"Why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match?" he asked. "Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."

There are reports that Pakistan is considering withdrawing from the ODI World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India in 2023.

Former Pakistan cricketer backed that on Twitter.

"If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC (World Cup) in India next year," he tweeted.



When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year.#PAKvIND #Cricket — Saeed Anwar (@ImSaeedAnwar) October 18, 2022



Indian cricket commentator Aakash Chopra said if Pakistan does not participate in the World Cup, it risks losing ICC revenu.

"I can give it in writing the the (Asia) tournament will be held in a neutral venue and Pakistan will come play the World Cup," he said in a YouTube video. "Asia Cup cannot take place without India.

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria said Pakistan will have to agree with BCCI's wishes, since it is a "very very powerful board".

Some have suggested that the Asia Cup 2023 take place in Dubai. The Iceland's cricket association volunteered to host the tournament.



Needless to say, our offer last month to host a neutral Test series between Pakistan and India fell on deaf ears, despite offering some unique rules & fan focused opportunities.

We are happy to bestow the same offer for the Asia Cup. The Arctic can offer @bcci what Asia cannot. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 18, 2022

"Our offer last month to host a neutral Test series between Pakistan and India fell on deaf ears, despite offering some unique rules and fan focused opportunities," it said. "We are happy to bestow the same offer for the Asia Cup."

The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed disappointment at Shah's remark.

"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," it said in a statement.