COVID-19 pandemic: Fantasy sports stare at losses with IPL, Euro 2020 postponed indefinitely

With no Indian Premier League (IPL) or other high-profile sporting event taking place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fantasy sports is staring at losses after a three-fold revenue growth in FY20.

IPL constitutes around 35 to 40 percent of the industry revenues. With uncertainty looming around the league, fantasy sports industry is feeling the pinch.

Moreover, cancellation and postponement of most of sports leagues and tournaments around the world has had a direct impact on the revenue streams of OFS (Online Fantasy Sports) platforms.

The postponement of major global football leagues, cricket tournaments and the Euro 2020 has resulted in a depressed Q1 FY21 for OFS players, a report by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS)- KPMG has said.

However, despite the slow business, fantasy sports players are optimistic that things will look up in the coming months, with indications that IPL might take place in Q3 FY21.

According to the report, IPL could help arrest some of the revenue losses.

The industry, according to the report, might end up with a 20 to 22 percent decline in terms of GMV (gross merchandise value) in FY21 as compared to FY20.

At the launch of the report, titled Business of Fantasy Sports, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, said that "post the (COVID-19) pandemic, I am confident that the industry will not just rebound but will lead the way for sustainable technology-enabled growth secured by good governance".

Performance of fantasy sports industry in FY20:

Gross revenues of online fantasy sports operators’ increased from Rs 920 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,400 crore in FY20, which is a three-fold increase.

Along with revenues, user base on fantasy sports platforms has increased from two million in 2016 to 90 million in 2019.

Interestingly, people are paying to play fantasy sports, a behaviour which many other online businesses are struggling to crack in India.

Currently, close to 15-20 percent of the active users on OFS platforms are paid users.

In addition, in 2019, the Contest Entry Amount (CEA) grew from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 16,500 crore in FY20.