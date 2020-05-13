App
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | No IPL will result in Rs 4,000 crore setback for BCCI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah last month said the IPL Governing Council has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till further notice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/IPL
Image: Twitter/IPL

For Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) generates the maximum revenue. However, this year with no certainty around the sporting league, BCCI will incur huge losses.

According to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, if IPL does not take place, the loss would be Rs 4,000 crore rupees (USD 530 million) or more.

He even said that they are not sure whether they will be able to have IPL this year.

Last month after the second stage of lockdown was announced, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said the IPL Governing Council has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till further notice.

Despite the estimated losses, Dhumal said that pay cuts for players is the last thing on their agenda and they will take a call after assessing total losses BCCI has to face.

The payment process for IPL players is that they get 15 percent a week before the tournament starts. During the tournament players are paid 65 percent of their salaries and the remaining 20 percent is paid after the league ends.

When it comes to pay cuts for players, there are international sports bodies that have already announced cost cutting. This includes Cricket Australia that laid off most of its staff, the England and Wales Cricket Board that has announced pay cuts and Football’s English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga have also seen players accepting wage cuts.

Also, it is not just IPL that has its fate hanging in the balance, even India’s tour of Sri Lanka that is scheduled to begin in June, may be called off if the pandemic is not under control.

In fact, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has seen a lukewarm response from potential buyers of the media rights of the tournament. Broadcast majors like Star India, Discovery D-Sports have reportedly decided to stay away for the rights on offer for SLC.

Experts say that SLC is not getting a strong because there remains no clarity whether the tournament will take place.

First Published on May 13, 2020 08:45 pm

