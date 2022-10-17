Costly IPL auction: The top 5 most expensive cricketers in the Indian Premier League history

The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has become a financial powerhouse in the world of franchise cricket. IPL has changed many a player’s lives with a tantalising cocktail offering of fame and money.

According to media reports, the mini-auction for IPL 2023 will be held on December 16 in Bengaluru, and the franchises will have a purse of Rs 95 crore for this year's auction.

So, before that, since the IPL has seen some big purchases in the last decade, let us first look at the top five most expensive buys in the history of the IPL. This list, however, does not include players who have been retained on big money:

Chris Morris, Rs 16.25 crore, Rajasthan Royals

South African all-rounder Christopher Morris secured big money in the 2021 IPL auction when Rajasthan Royals went all out to secure his signature. The South African was sold for a whopping $2.3 million, which equated to Rs 16.25 crore at the time. He was relieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the end of the previous IPL season. He's been the most expensive IPL purchase till date.

Yuvraj Singh, Rs 16 crore, Delhi Capitals

Yuvraj Singh (Photo: Twitter)

Before Morris climbed to the top of this list, Yuvraj Singh created history in 2015 when Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) splurged Rs 16 crore to secure his services. Royal Challengers Bangalore let go of Singh after a below-par season in 2014 and nobody expected the stylish southpaw to be a sought-after man.

However, the Delhi Capitals (DC) management perceived differently and was hell-bent on signing the hero of the champions sides of 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Singh, however, could not justify the price tag. Another poor season in 2015, and he was eventually released by DC at the end of the season.

Pat Cummins, Rs 15.5 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins (Photo: Twitter)

Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 15.5 crores ahead of the 2020 season, which made him the then most-expensive foreigner in the IPL. Cummins went on to represent KKR for three seasons, till the 2022 edition.

It remains to be seen if he will make himself available for the 2023 season.

Kyle Jamieson, Rs 15 crore, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kyle Jamieson (Photo: Twitter)

New Zealand bowling sensation Kyle Jamieson attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and was finally bought for big bucks by RCB in the 2021 auction.

The then Virat Kohli-led side paid the big Kiwi Rs 15 crore, which was a huge jump from his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Jamieson drew attention after his brilliant start in international cricket in 2020, with an impressive debut against India in Test cricket.

Ben Stokes, Rs 14.5 crore, Rising Pune Supergiants

Ben Stokes (Photo: Twitter)

England’s Ben Stokes became the then most-expensive foreigner in IPL history ahead of the 2017 season when Rising Pune Supergiants coughed up Rs 14.5 crore for the all-rounder.

Starting off from a base price of Rs 2 crore, the all-rounder caused a bidding frenzy among Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, and the then reigning champion Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the Pune side, which had only made its IPL debut a year earlier, in 2016, jumped in with an unmatched bid of Rs 14.5 crore.