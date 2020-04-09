Coronavirus pandemic: Wimbledon to claim 100 million pound insurance payout after cancellation

The All England Club will receive a whopping 100-million pound insurance payout after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. The 2020 edition of the Grand Slam event had to be unprecedentedly cancelled due to the global virus outbreak. However, due to the inclusion of a virus related clause in its insurance policy added after the SARS outbreak, the organisers are set to receive the massive settlement.

According to the Times, Wimbledon chiefs are to see their insurance triggered by the cancellation of the championship, with the amount expected for the clause that covers such diseases estimated to be at 100 million pounds.

The club is said to be working towards appealing for a claim using these circumstances.

While announcing its cancellation, the All England Club stated that the championships would be contested in the following year of 2021, between June 28 and July 11.

This historic announcement meant that Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II in a tennis season, and the first time to be cancelled in the Open era.

“It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021” the AELTC said in its statement.

Taking into consideration those whose livelihoods depended upon the prestigious tennis championships, the AELTC further said that they are developing plans to support those groups, “those who rely on The Championships — including the players and the tennis community in Britain and around the world”

“This also applies to our loyal staff, to whom we take our responsibility very seriously,” the club noted.