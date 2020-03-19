App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Sports Ministry advises NSFs to not have any tournament trials until April 15

"All sport organisations and their affiliate units are advised against holding any sports events, including competitions or selection trials till 15th April, 2020," the ministry said in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association and NSFs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On March 19, the sports ministry advised all National Federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part of their training camp.

The directive has been necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc on sporting events across the globe. The fresh advisory puts a question-mark on the upcoming Indian Grand Prix of athletics that is to be held on March 20.

It also asked federations to not allow any non-camper athlete, coach or support staff in Olympic training camps without following proper quarantine protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry's two-point directive states: "No exposure to athlete be allowed from outside in the campus where training is underway."

"No coach, technical/support staff athlete etc presently not in training camp and not staying in the training campus be allowed to interact or mingle with trainee athletes without following quarantine protocols."

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #Olympics #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020

