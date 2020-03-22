App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Spanish athletics join call for Olympic delay

"The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, on behalf of the majority of Spanish athletes, is advocating the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games" the RFEA said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Spanish athletics federation (RFEA) joined the call for the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics this summer because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, on behalf of the majority of Spanish athletes, is advocating the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games" the RFEA said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, USA Track and Field urged its national Olympic committee to request a postponement of the Games, scheduled for July 24 to August 9 in Japan, where 11,000 athletes from around the world are expected.

"Circumstances do not guarantee adequate preparation or fair competition with the rest of the athletes in the world, without endangering the health (of Spanish athletes)" said the RFEA.

Spain, one of the most affected countries, had recorded more than 1,320 deaths from Covid-19 by March 21, and is enforcing confinement to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Beyond athletics, the American and French swimming federations and the Norwegian Olympic Committee, have also requested the postponement of the Games.

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 11:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Olympics #Tokyo Olympics

