Coronavirus pandemic: Serie A continues to deal with COVID-19 spread as second Juventus player tests positive

The sporting world found itself in the eye of a storm last week when Juventus defender, Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. Even though we’ve heard of his health improving since then, the pandemic is clearly not done tormenting the Italian club, as another player from their camp has now been diagnosed with the disease.

32-year-old French midfielder, Blaise Matuidi is the latest victim of the virus, having tested positive on March 17.

In their latest statement, the Turin-based club said that he (Matuidi) “has been in voluntary home isolation. He is well and is asymptomatic. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime” the club said in conclusion."

Italy’s condition continues to decline under the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll rises past 2,500 infected patients. The sporting calendar all across the globe has been disrupted, with Italy’s Serie A taking a major hit as more and more footballers continue to test positive.

Players from Serie A sides such as Sampdoria and Fiorentina have also tested positive for COVID-19, causing a majority of athletes to undergo self-isolation as a measure to cut-off the spread of the virus.

Matuidi has now become the 16footballer to contract the coronavirus and has been flooded by words of encouragement and support from fellow Juventus team members, who are all currently under quarantine.