App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Premier League, EFL and PFA to discuss wage deferral agreement

The report said the proposal is one option to help clubs safeguard their financial future during the coronavirus shutdown.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Premier League and English Football League clubs are seeking agreement on a collective wage deferral plan at a meeting with the Professional Footballers' Association on April 1, the BBC has reported.

The report said the proposal is one option to help clubs safeguard their financial future during the coronavirus shutdown.

English football has been suspended until at least April 30 and league authorities have said they will resume action "only when it is safe and conditions allow".

Close

Players at Championship leaders Leeds United have volunteered to take a wage deferral, while Birmingham City have asked some players to take a 50% pay cut over the next four months.

related news

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has called on Premier League players and managers to help English football deal with the crisis.

"We have seen some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus take steps to reduce their costs," said Levy, who revealed Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May.

"We hope the discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA (League Managers Association) will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football ecosystem."

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of FIFPRO, has praised the players who agreed to take pay cuts but warned that the example should not be used to pressure those at smaller clubs.

"We can only appeal to common sense that those measures taken by the elite clubs and players cannot just be transferred downwards," he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Football #Sports

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.