Coronavirus pandemic: Online gaming platforms see strong traction while Indians practise social distancing

Life in India — and in many parts of the world — has changed drastically. People have been forced to distance themselves from people, they are avoiding public places and many are working from home.

All this is to contain the spread of coronavirus that has taken many lives across the globe.

So, sitting at home, what are people doing to entertain themselves?

Online gaming platforms are keeping Indians occupied and this is why such platforms are seeing strong traction since last one week.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Saumya Singh, co-founder, WinZo Games, said, “On March 14 and 15, our game plays went up by around 3x and this was unusual. Time spent also went up. We generally see four million games played on our platform and this went up to approximately 10 million over the last weekend (March 14-15).”

“We used to have tier II to V phenomenon but suddenly tier I crowd is coming on to the platform, which we were not focusing on, but they are organically coming on to our platform. We are not having any marketing in tier I, but we are seeing huge spike coming from Delhi, Bengaluru markets,” she added.

People are not only playing games but also spending money to do so. After all, there is money to spend as outdoor leisure activities are halted.

PokerBaazi, where people can play poker online, has seen 20 percent increase in transactions in one week.

“Based on our data, we have seen around 25 percent increase in traffic,” said Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director at PokerBaazi.com.

Along with playing games, it looks like people are interested in learning how to play them as well.

Big Stack Poker university has seen an increase in number of organic users, which went up by 10-15 percent over the past week.

“The response rate has gone up. Earlier, it used to be two to three out of 10 who use to respond positively. We see this going up to four to five for every 10 responses. Average individual learning time, which use to be two to three video watch per session has gone up to five to six video watch per session,” said Ritesh Tanu, Co-Founder, The Big Stack.

“Though it is too early to conclude, but it seems people are engaging more, maybe serious players are looking at it as a good time to acquire new skills, while spending most of the time at home,” he added.

If you are also looking at online games to entertain yourself or as a form of escape then these platforms will have more on offer.

“We were speaking to PUBG and Free Fire for a tie-up with them and we have expedited that conversation. We have acquired popular games. We are also putting free games for some people who do not want to pay and play but want a medium to escape,” said Singh.