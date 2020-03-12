Coronavirus pandemic: La Liga suspended after Real Madrid quarantine; pressure on EPL to follow suit

The coronavirus pandemic has now thrown a spanner in the works of the Spanish La Liga as the league confirmed that it has suspended at least the next two matchdays. The announcement came immediately after it was revealed that Real Madrid football players were being put in quarantine on March 11.

The Spanish club was forced to act after a Real Madrid basketball player who shares the same training facilities with the football team was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish League's decision to suspend all games for the next two weeks at least was taken after a meeting between the Spanish Football Federation, La Liga itself and the players' union.

The league said in a statement that it had taken the decision after becoming aware of “the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs,” without mentioning those suspected cases.

No player from a Spanish soccer team has been reported to have the virus.

The league added that the suspension of play will be “re-evaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may arise.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

The Spanish government had already announced this week that all major sporting events in the country would be held without spectators as the southern European nation grapples to control an outbreak that has paralysed Italy, where all retail establishments except for pharmacies and supermarkets have been closed.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE says the country has 2,600 virus infections and 63 resulting deaths, more than half of those in Madrid.

Valencia's Champions League match against Atalanta on March 10 was played without spectators, and two Europa League matches involving Spanish and Italian teams have been postponed.

The action taken by the La Liga has increased scrutiny on the English Premier League to follow suit. Spain isn't the only country to suspend its football league with Italy's Serie A announcing an indefinite suspension of the Serie A on March 10.

It has been suggested that the Premier League may not follow La Liga and Serie A in suspending the league, but rather conduct games behind closed doors.

A decision could come on March 12, with a government Cobra committee meeting set to take place in the morning.

(With PTI Inputs)