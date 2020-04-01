App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: La Liga concert raises more than 1 million euro to fight COVID-19

La Liga said the concert, which was broadcast on more than 100 platforms simultaneously, commanded an audience from 182 different countries and connected more than 50 million people online.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

La Liga's online music festival on 28 March raised more than a million euros that will be used to buy medical equipment for the fight against coronavirus, the Spanish football league said on April 1.
The funds will be put towards ventilators, protective suits, gloves and masks as Spain continues to battle against the virus that has caused more than 9,000 deaths in the country, according to March 28's latest figures.
La Liga said the concert, which was broadcast on more than 100 platforms simultaneously, commanded an audience from 182 different countries and connected more than 50 million people online.
The 1,003,532 euros (USD 1.1 million) raised from donations will be used to buy 1,115 non-invasive ventilators, 1,435,000 high-risk masks, 12,595 protective suits and 500,000 protective gloves.Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Rafael Nadal were among the athletes taking part while the festival included performances from a number of international artists, including Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Morat and Manuel Carrasco.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Sports

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.