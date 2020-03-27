App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Jamie Murray warns that rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task

"There's a lot of other stakeholders, a lot of other tournaments to consider," said Murray.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Jamie Murray says organisers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision regarding the June 29-July 12 grasscourt event will be made next week but organisers have already ruled out staging the tournament without spectators.

Almost 489,000 people have been infected globally by the virus and over 22,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Close

"I don't know how long they could push it back," Murray, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

related news

"For them, optics don't necessarily look great, I guess, if there's sporting events all over the world getting cancelled and they're trying to crack on with things."

The Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, was completed before the coronavirus outbreak brought global sport to a standstill, including the suspension of ATP and WTA Tours.

Organisers of the French Open have already made the decision to move the claycourt tournament to Sept. 20-Oct. 4 from its May start.

"There's a lot of other stakeholders, a lot of other tournaments to consider," said Murray.

"Even things like daylight for the tournament. Once the tournament gets put back, there's less and less daylight. When you play at Wimbledon normally, you can play until 10 at night."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Sports

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.