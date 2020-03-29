App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Italy's sports minister to extend ban on events

Minister Vincenzo Spadafora tells Italian daily La Repubblica that talks about restarting the Serie A soccer league on May 3 are "unrealistic".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italy's sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through all of April. The current nationwide lock-down is due to expire on April 3rd, but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.

Minister Vincenzo Spadafora tells Italian daily La Repubblica that talks about restarting the Serie A soccer league on May 3 are "unrealistic".

He adds: "(On March 30) I will propose extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for all of April. And I'll extend the measure to training — an area where we hadn't intervened because there was still a possibility of holding the Olympics."

Close

Some clubs like Lazio and Napoli had been pushing to restart training as soon as this week.

At least 15 Series A players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overall, Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total in China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.

Spadafora says he's hoping Serie A officials show "a serious desire to change. The big clubs live in a bubble, beyond their means, starting with the millionaire wages of the players. They need to understand that nothing will be like before anymore after this crisis."

To that end, on March 28 Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo 90 million euros (USD 100 million) in wages to help the club during the crisis.

Spadafora also says that he will allocate 400 million euros (USD 450 million) for recovery efforts at amateur sports associations.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Sports

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.