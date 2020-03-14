App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | IPL and other major sports tournaments impacted by COVID-19 so far

Here are the top 10 sports events disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the sporting world. COVID-19 has affected the global sports with events being canceled or postponed. Matches are being played behind closed doors without spectators as a measure to stop the spread of the virus. Here are the top 10 sports events disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic so far. (Image: Reuters)
The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the sporting world. COVID-19 has affected the global sports with events being canceled or postponed. Matches are being played behind closed doors without spectators as a measure to stop the spread of the virus. Here are the top 10 sports events disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic so far. (Image: Reuters)

Cricket | Indian Premier League 2020 postponed to April 15. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Football | English Premier League season suspended till April 3. (Image: Reuters)

Cricket | Second and third One-day Internationals (ODIs) between India and South
Africa called off. (Image: Reuters)

Cricket | Fans barred from 3-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand. (Image: AP)

Football | La Liga had suspended all top-flight and second-tier games for next two gameweeks. (Image: Reuters)

Basketball | National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the Coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Tennis | The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) suspends tour for six weeks. (Image: AP/PTI)

Soccer | Major League Soccer (MLS) suspends matches for 30 days. (Image: Reuters)

Archery | Archery World Cup scheduled in May at Shanghai was cancelled. (Image: Reuters)

Gymnastics | The International Gymnastics Federation postpones 3 World Cup event until June. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 08:03 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Slideshow #Sports #World News

