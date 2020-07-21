Coronavirus pandemic | IPL 2020 to be held in UAE, says Chairman Brijesh Patel

The Indian Premier League, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said on July 21, stating that they have applied for government permission on the same.

He said further course of action will be discussed in the IPL General Council, which will meet in a week or 10 days. "The IPL General Council will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions – including the final schedule – will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full-fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE," Patel told PTI.

An IPL between September and early November has been made possible by the ICC's decision on July 20 to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November, due to the pandemic.

Asked about the main challenges in conducting the event in current scenario, Patel added: "Just the operational side of it. Whether you do it here or outside, it doesn't matter (with no crowds)."

The franchisees had already been working on their plans for the IPL even before the ICC announcement.

With majority of the Indian players not having access to grounds amid the pandemic, teams will need at least three to four weeks to get match ready.

Foreign players will fly in directly to the UAE from their respective countries.

"Our players will need at least three to four weeks of training, if not more. We will finalise all our plans once the BCCI announces the dates. It looks like the IPL will be in the UAE and we are ready for that," a team owner told PTI.

However, it remains to be seen how much the broadcasters and teams are able to attract from the sponsors in the current financial climate.