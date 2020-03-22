App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: IOC asks member countries about COVID-19 impact

"how do the emergency regulations relating to COVID-19 limit the training and preparation of your athletes?" - IOC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), under pressure to postpone this summer's Tokyo Games, is asking National Olympic Committees (NOCs) about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on athlete preparation. In a questionnaire entitled "COVID-19 and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games", which AFP has obtained in French, the IOC asks the Olympic committees of its member countries "how do the emergency regulations relating to COVID-19 limit the training and preparation of your athletes?"

The IOC has been under pressure since USA Swimming on March 20 opened what has become a chorus of protests by urging that the Games, scheduled from 24 July to 9 August, be called off.

In its questionnaire, the IOC asks about possible forced alterations or even relocation of training camps, without indicating what it intends to learn from the answers.

Close

On March 20, USA Swimming warned that its swimmers could no longer train normally without the risk of catching the virus.

related news

They were echoed by the French swimming federation, the Norwegian Olympic Committee and athletes.

The head of USA Track and Field Max Siegel "respectfully requested" in a letter that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) "advocate ... for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo".

In addition to the growing number of voices in favor of a delay, the cascading postponement of major international sports competitions, such as the Euro 2020 football tournament, which has been pushed back a year, is putting the IOC under pressure.

On March 20, IOC President Thomas Bach told the New York Times that it would be "premature" to postpone.

"We are four-and-a-half months away from the Games," Bach said. "For us, (postponement) would not be responsible now."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 11:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.