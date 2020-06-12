App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | India cancel tour to Zimbabwe due to COVID-19 concerns

India, who last visited Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, were due to play a three-match ODI series. The BCCI has not confirmed rescheduled dates for either of the tours.

Reuters

India will not travel to Zimbabwe for a one-day international series in August due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Friday.

The move follows the BCCI's decision on Thursday to postpone India's limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled for later this month.

India, who last visited Zimbabwe for a bilateral series in 2016, were due to play a three-match ODI series. The BCCI has not confirmed rescheduled dates for either of the tours.

"The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket," Shah said in a statement.

"But it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardise the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus."

England are scheduled to host the first international series since the novel coronavirus outbreak, when they face West Indies in a three-test series without fans in attendance starting on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The BCCI said it will conduct a camp for its centrally contracted Indian cricketers only when it is completely safe to train outdoors.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #BCCI #coronavirus #cricket #India #Spots #Zimbabwe

