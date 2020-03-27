App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Hima Das donates one month's salary to help Assam fight COVID-19

Das joined a growing list of sports personalities, including shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and BCCI President Sourav Gangully, who have come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das has donated her one month's salary to the Assam government to help the state combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Das, an Asian Games gold-medallist besides being an under-20 world champion in 400m, is employed with PSU major Indian Oil as an HR officer in Guwahati.

"Friends it's high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa," Das tweeted on March 26.

Close

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 500,000 people worldwide while causing over 24,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases has surpassed the 700-mark with 17 people succumbing to the disease.

related news

Das joined a growing list of sports personalities, including shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and BCCI President Sourav Gangully, who have come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic.

The Assam Cricket Association offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into a quarantine centre as the state government braced up for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Assam is yet to report a positive coronavirus case, the state government is not taking any chances and has asked people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 11:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Sports

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.