you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | FC Barcelona cut player wages to reduce economic effects of COVID-19

Barca also said they have made their club and annex facilities available to the Catalan government's regional health department.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Barcelona are taking measures to cut the wages of their players and staff to reduce the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, the La Liga club said on March 26.

All professional players at Barcelona, including six-times world player of the year Lionel Messi, as well as non-playing staff, will face a compulsory wage reduction during the period of lockdown, the club's directors decided at a board meeting held via video conference.

Spain was put into lockdown on March 14 with citizens only allowed to leave their homes in order to conduct essential business. The period is expected to be extended this weekend once the initial 15-day period has finished.

Spain has been Europe's second-most impacted country by the pandemic behind Italy, with the death toll surpassing 4,000. Over 56,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

"Among the measures adopted, it's worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the club staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing," Barcelona said in a statement.

"It is a reduction of the working day, imposed by the circumstances and the protection measures carried out, and, as a consequence, the proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts."

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 11:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Football #Sports

