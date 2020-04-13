Coronavirus pandemic: African footballers stranded in India have no assistance to get home

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown have left many international footballers in the lurch. While players from Britain and Spain have managed to arrange flights to return home, it is a different story for African footballers, says a Times of India report.

Real Kashmir FC's David Robertson was able to contact the British embassy and arrange for a flight to get home. Defender Mason and members of the support staff were also able to reach home. Likewise, Spanish footballers were also able to return to their home country.

This, however, is not the case for Nigerian defender and former captain of the club Loveday Enyinnaya, who's stuck in Srinagar, the headquarters of his club with nowhere to go.

Amidst the pandemic, it has been ensured that most people reunite with their families, and Enyinnaya wishes for the same but is instead forced to stay put at a hotel in Srinagar since the nation-wide lockdown was announced last month.

His hometown in eastern Nigeria has not yet recorded a single case of covid-19, and so it comes to no surprise that Enyinnaya is eager to be home with his family.

“I tried to contact my friend at the embassy but he has not been taking calls. This looks like a difficult situation for all of us," said Enyinnaya.

"The situation is a little bit difficult for us here, coming from Africa. We have to wait and hope that the situation improves and see if there is any change of mind, anywhere," he said.

Enyinnaya is not alone; his three other African teammates are also facing the same situation.

"For now there is no solution. We just have to wait for the lockdown to be over. I will be happy if there is a solution to go back," said Aaron Katebe, who spends most of his time training at the gymnasium, telling stories to his fellow teammates, and trying to contact the embassy, who although reached out to him, failed to offer a solution.

Alfred Jaryan, Aizawl captain, is sharing an apartment with his Uganda teammate Richard Kassaga, who spends most of this time enhancing his culinary skills.

"We struggled initially with nothing available but then the local council provided us with food stuff," said Alfred.

"We have to adapt and help each other," he concluded, accepting the sacrifices needed to be made during these difficult times.

The initial coronavirus positive cases were reported in Kerela and the state has been doing its best to fight the pandemic since then with the Gokulam FC officials working hard towards making their international players feel home.

"I have a lot of time now to talk to my family," said Henry Kisseka jokingly. The striker spends most of his time on the phone, or in the gymnasium located in the same building.

"The best we can do at the moment is not to get mentally affected. We have everything here at the club but in these difficult times, it would have been best to be at home," said Kisekka.

His teammate, Atuheire Kipson from Rwanda is counting the days too, although, having his wife by his side does make things a little easier. He often plays FIFA football video games to kill boredom. But for most others, it's a long and painful wait to be back home.