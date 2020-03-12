Coronavirus outbreak | NBA suspends season after a Utah Jazz player tests positive

The NBA season will be suspended following a game on March 12 after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, the league has announced.

The test result was reported shortly before Utah's game prior to the tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, the game was cancelled. The affected player was not at the arena, said the league.

Following this, the league decided to suspend the season.



"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

NBA owners on March 11 were discussing whether to delay the season or instead play in closed arenas league-wide.

The decision was made after the confusing scenes in Oklahoma City, where Jazz and Thunder players took the court to warm up, but shortly before the scheduled tip-off were sent to their locker rooms before police began to clear the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The NBA did not name the player who had tested positive, but several US media outlets reported it was French defensive standout Rudy Gobert, who was listed first as questionable for the game and then as out with an illness.

Teammate Emmanuel Mudiay was also listed as suffering from an undisclosed illness on the team's injury report.

Six NBA games were scheduled for March 11 and four were underway when the game in Oklahoma City was called off.

(With agency inputs)