Coronavirus outbreak: Joe Root says his team will not shake hands during Sri Lanka tour

With almost every country rattled by the deadly coronavirus, it is no surprise that the sporting world has also been afected by it.

England captain Joe Root on March 3 said that his players will not be shaking hands during their Sri Lankan tour as a precautionary measure.

He said instead of shaking hands, England players will greet each other with first bumps.

"We are not shaking hands with each other, using instead the well-established fist bump, and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs," he said.

The threat of illness is a sensitive issue for the team, who in the past were hit by a series of gastroenteritis and flu problems during their first Test on their South African tour.

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum, and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria. There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected, but of course it is an evolving situation so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised, but at this stage we fully expect the tour to continue as planned," he added.

England will face Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in the first of two practice games. The match will be held on Katunayake on Saturday ahead of the Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship. Two years ago, England beat Sri Lanka in all three matches, but Root's is expecting a tougher challenge this time around.