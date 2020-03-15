Coronavirus impact: Sports maybe on halt, but not kindness as football sensation CR7 takes a step-forward in fighting COVID-19

Global sporting events from around the world have been called-off, most notably the Serie A and South Africa’s ODI tour of India among other events that have either been paused, or postponed, like the IPL and the Premier League. Among all of this chaos in the sporting world, a renowned name has come forward in battling the deadly pandemic. Since returning back home, we have now heard what Cristiano Ronaldo has to say about COVID-19. The Juventus forward player has decided to transform his ‘Pestana CR7’ hotels in Portugal into hospitals for patients infected by the coronavirus. These hospitals will be free of cost, and will also cover for medical expenses, supplies, and salaries of doctors and the staff involved along with all other expenses.

Apart from initiating a huge act of charity, Ronaldo also went on to offer help to his fellow Juventus teammate - Daniele Rugani who was tested positive with the virus on March 12.

This news was broken out by local Spanish and Italian news outlets and the hospitals are said to be operational from next week.

The legendary striker has attributed his heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives from the virus through an Instagram post, and has urged his fans and people all over the world to follow the guidelines given by the World Health Organization while sending his well-wishes over social media.