Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Ronaldo & Portugal squad members make donations towards amateur clubs

The Portuguese football federation said on April 13 the money would go towards a fund that it hopes will reach 4.7 million euros ($5.1 million) to help amateur clubs survive the crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates have donated half of their bonus for qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals to help amateur football in the country that has been hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

The Portuguese football federation said on April 13 the money would go towards a fund that it hopes will reach 4.7 million euros ($5.1 million) to help amateur clubs survive the crisis.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | Premier League, EFL and PFA to discuss wage deferral agreement

The federation last week decided to end the already-suspended amateur season with immediate effect, declaring the season null and void without champions, promotion or relegation.

No decision has been taken on resuming professional football but the president of the Portuguese league said in late March he was determined the season should be completed.

"It is fundamental that the championships end because it would allow some sort of normality to be restored and we could prepare for next season knowing who has qualified for international competitions, who the champions are and who is relegated" Pedro Proenca said.

Portugal shocked host nation France to win Euro 2016 but Ronaldo and his teammates will have to wait another year to defend their title as Euro 2020 has been postponed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: COVID-19 brings a disappointing halt to what seemed like a perfect crowning-story for Liverpool

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Sports

