Coronavirus impact | IPL cancellation set to put a big dent in players' earnings

With a high probability of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being called off, the players are set to bear the financial brunt.

"No IPL means no payouts to players. The players will be big losers. It is unlikely that any insurance would cover cancellation of IPL for them. Non-participation due to injury would be valid under insurance but event cancellation is highly unlikely," said Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media.

Franchises pay players depending on their appearances during the league. So, if there are no matches, then players will not get their salaries.

In this case, all the IPL players collectively will lose around Rs 606 crore, according to salary calculation of around 186 IPL players.

India has as many as 125 cricketers engaged for the league and their contracts are worth Rs 358 crore.

The top Indian players who would lose the maximum money include Virat Kohli who has the highest salary at Rs 17 crore, followed by MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma whose pay cheques stand at Rs 15 crore.

After India, Australian players will have a lot on line as 17 players were supposed to be part of the league and their overall salaries would be around Rs 86.7 crore.

In fact, at the IPL auction, the highest bid was for Pat Cummins, who was sold for Rs 15.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In addition, 11 players from West Indies collectively will lose around Rs 56.9 crore. England and players from South Africa will also lose big sums of money at around Rs 43.8 crore and Rs 34.6 crore respectively.

Other international players coming from New Zealand (six players), Afghanistan (three players), Sri Lanka (two player) and one player from Nepal will lose Rs 9.8 crore, Rs 14 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

Amid the top five losers including Indian and international cricketers, the first name will be Virat Kohli (salary Rs 17 crore), followed by Pat Cummins (salary Rs 15.5 crore).

Three Indian cricketers standing at rank three include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant with a salary of Rs 15 crore.

Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and David Warner take the fourth position with a salary of Rs 12.5 crore each.

For the fifth rank, five players have tied for the position who have a salary of Rs 11 crore and they include four Indian players - Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya and South African player AB de Villiers.