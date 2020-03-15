App
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Doctors warn Serie A players from restarting training, as more COVID-19 cases register in Italy

Serie A doctors said they have "strong concerns" and "unanimously advise not to resume training until a clear improvement" in the situation arises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Serie A doctors have issued a joint warning advising against a return to club training after four more players tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the tally in the Italian top flight to 11. Fiorentina's Patrick Cutrone and Germany's Pezzella contracted the virus, the Tuscan club said on March 14, with Sampdoria's Fabio Depaoli and Bartosz Bereszynski later confirming they had also been diagnosed.

Serie A doctors said they have "strong concerns" and "unanimously advise not to resume training until a clear improvement" in the situation arises.

Four Fiorentina team members were diagnosed with Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic also testing positive on March 13, along with a club physiotherapist.

Seven Sampdoria players have tested positive, including Italian midfielder Depaoli and Polish defender Bereszynski on March 14, along with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani this week.

Vlahovic, 20, revealed that he had not realized anything was wrong until he became feverish and his temperature rose to 39 degrees before he went to the hospital.

"Anyway, I'm fine now," he said on Instagram.

"What to do now? Nothing, just rest. I just have to stay away from people." Serie A, as well as all other sports in Italy, have been suspended until April 3.

But the Italian Players' Association (AIC) on March 14 slammed a "paradoxical situation" whereby pressure was being put on players by some clubs to return to training.

"Today in Italy there are still football clubs which are either shamefully irresponsible, or live on Mars, or lack a minimum of dignity," the AIC wrote.

On the evening of March 14, Italian authorities said 3,497 cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 21,157.

The death toll now stands at 1,441, up from 1,266 on March 13.

Cutrone, 22, who joined Fiorentina on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last January, took to Instagram to reassure fans on his condition.

"Thanks to all of you for the support and your messages of affection," the former AC Milan player said.

"I'm fine, and at this moment I stay at home following the protocol I received. I recommend you strictly observe the indications provided every day by the Institutions. #StrongerTogether #StayatHome Thank you, Patrick."

Argentine Pezzella said earlier on Instagram: "The symptoms disappeared and I am at home following the procedures indicated by my club's medical staff.

"This will certainly soon be just another story. Look after your health and that of those around you. Hugs."

First Published on Mar 15, 2020 10:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Football #Sports

