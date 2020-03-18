App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Copa America postponed to 2021 as COVID-19 continues to be a concern

CONMEBOL President, Alejandro Domínguez

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Copa America was postponed until 2021 on March 17 because of the coronavirus outbreak. South American soccer body CONMEBOL said the tournament in Colombia and Argentina will be played between June 11 and July 11 — the same dates as the postponed European Championship.

"It is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation, and it answers the fundamental need to avoid an exponential development of the virus, which is already present in all countries that are members of the confederation" CONMEBOL President, Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

"We also thank UEFA and its president, Aleksander Ceferin, for the joint work and the coordinated decision to also postpone Euro 2020 for the benefit of all the soccer family."

The last Copa America was played in Brazil in 2019 and won by the hosts. This year's edition was expected to open a new era with the tournament every four years, at the same time as the European Championship.

CONMEBOL had already suspended its club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, because of the outbreak.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Football #Sports

