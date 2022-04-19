‘Your pain is our pain’: Condolences pour in for Cristiano Ronaldo, partner Georgina Rodriguez after death of baby boy

Condolences poured in for football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez after they announced that their newborn baby son had died.

The couple were expecting twins. They said in a joint statement that the birth of their baby girl was giving them hope in the time of grief.

They thanked their doctors and nurses for their care. “We kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Football club Manchester United told its forward: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time”.

Real Madrid, the club with which Cristiano Ronaldo was associated for nine years, also expressed its grief.

“(The club), its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection,” it said.

Liverpool FC said: “All of us send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

Football legend Pele also comforted the couple. “My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way.”

English TV personality Piers Morgan said: “Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family.”

“A lot of strength, captain,” said the Portuguese Football team.