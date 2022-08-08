English
    Commonwealth Games Schedule on Day 11

    Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

    Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

    BADMINTON:

    Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm

    Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm

    HOCKEY

    Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm

    TABLE TENNIS

    Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm

    Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 06:43 am
