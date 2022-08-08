Commonwealth Games Schedule on Day 11

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
BADMINTON:
Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm
Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm
HOCKEY
Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm
TABLE TENNIS
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm.