Commonwealth Games Schedule on Day 11

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

BADMINTON:

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm

Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm

HOCKEY

Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm.