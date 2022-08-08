Commonwealth Games | PV Sindhu wins gold in women's singles badminton

PV Sindhu on August 8 won a gold medal for India in the women's singles badminton category at the Commonwealth Games.

The ace shuttler beat Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 21-13 in the final of the women's singles to win her gold medal in Birmingham.

Notably, the world number seven from India outplayed her 13th-ranked opponent who had beaten her way back in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The 30-year-old had to produce something special for her first win against Sindhu in eight years but the Indian did not give her a window.

In the first game, Michelle was trying to get points by playing close to the net while Sindhu was the more attacking one. A smash on Li's left made it 7-5 before the Canadian came with a drop shot on Sindhu's right to make it 7-6.

Sindhu took three straight points after the interval to stretch her lead to 14-8. Michelle then netted a regulation forehand drop, leaving her smiling in frustration. Michelle did come up with two consecutive backhand winners for 14-17 but Sindhu bagged the first game with a swat shot on the Canadian's body.

The Hyderabadi took a 4-2 lead in the second with a brilliant retrieve off her body and was cruising 11-6 at the interval. The crowd sensed a comeback from Michelle who won the longest rally of the match with a forehand winner. Sindhu however shut the door on her and completed a fine win with a cross-court winner.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after the final.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the double Olympic medallist and dubbed her the “pride of India”.