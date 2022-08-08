Commonwealth Games | PV Sindhu wins gold in women's singles badminton

PV Sindhu on August 8 won a gold medal for India in the women's singles badminton category at the Commonwealth Games.

The ace shuttler beat Michelle Li of Canada 21-15 21-13 in the final of the women's singles to win her gold medal in Birmingham.

Notably, the world number seven from India outplayed her 13th-ranked opponent who had beaten her way back in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

The 30-year-old had to produce something special for her first win against Sindhu in eight years but the Indian did not give her a window.

In the first game, Michelle was trying to get points by playing close to the net while Sindhu was the more attacking one. A smash on Li's left made it 7-5 before the Canadian came with a drop shot on Sindhu's right to make it 7-6.

Sindhu took three straight points after the interval to stretch her lead to 14-8. Michelle then netted a regulation forehand drop, leaving her smiling in frustration. Michelle did come up with two consecutive backhand winners for 14-17 but Sindhu bagged the first game with a swat shot on the Canadian's body.

The Hyderabadi took a 4-2 lead in the second with a brilliant retrieve off her body and was cruising 11-6 at the interval. The crowd sensed a comeback from Michelle who won the longest rally of the match with a forehand winner. Sindhu however shut the door on her and completed a fine win with a cross-court winner.

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today," said Sindhu after the final.



Pride of India, @Pvsindhu1 creates history by winning the Gold Medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 ! She won Bronze in Glasgow 2014, Silver in Gold Coast 2018 and now GOLD!!

Congratulations Sindhu for making India proud once again! #Cheer4India #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/El8YRUo5zT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2022

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the double Olympic medallist and dubbed her the “pride of India”.