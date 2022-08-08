English
    Commonwealth Games Medal Tally on Day 10

    Following is the medal tally on competition day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
    India’s Harjinder Kaur won bronze medal in Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Competition at the NEC on day four of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, England.

    Following is the medal tally on competition day 10 of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

    With 55 medals -- 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze -- India are currently at the fifth spot.

    Country: Gold Silver Bronze Total 

    1. Australia 65 54 53 172

    2. England 56 59 52 167 2.

    3. Canada 24 32 34 90

    4. New Zealand 19 12 17 48

    5. India 18 15 22 55

    6. Scotland 12 11 25 48

    7. Nigeria 12 9 14 35

    8. Wales 8 6 13 27

    9. South Africa 7 9 11 27

    10. Northern Ireland 7 7 4 18

    11. Malaysia 6 7 5 18

    12. Kenya 6 5 10 21

    13. Jamaica 6 4 4 14

    14. Trinidad and Tobago 3 2 1 6

    15. Uganda 3 0 2 5.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Commonwealth Games #Sports
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 06:25 am
