    Commonwealth Games | India women's hockey team beats New Zealand to win bronze

    Salima Tete's goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at halftime, paving the way for an entertaining second half.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The India women's hockey team beat the defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in the shootout to win a bronze medal after the match ended 1-1 in full time.

    India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into a shootout after Olivia Merry's equaliser. India, however, held their nerves in the shootout to emerge winners.

    Coming off their loss to Australia in a controversial semi-final, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish.

    Salima Tete's goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at halftime, paving the way for an entertaining second half. Neha Goyal almost doubled the lead after the break, but good defending by New Zealand prevented the Indians from consolidating their position.

    New Zealand have had to do a lot of defending and they've done quite well to remain disciplined until that Tete's goal.

    (Agencies) 
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 03:16 pm
