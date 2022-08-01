Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 3

The Commonwealth Games 2022 began in Birmingham, England, on July 28. This is India’s 18th appearance at the event held every four years.

One of the highlights for India will be the women's cricket T20 squad, as this is the first time that women's cricket has been included in the event.

In the previous edition of the Commonwealth held in Australia's Gold Coast, India clinched 64 medals.

Below are the achievements of Team India in the Games so far:

Sr. No. Country Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze 1. Australia 52 22 13 17 2. England 34 11 16 7 3. New Zealand 19 10 5 4 4. South Africa 6 4 1 1 5. Canada 18 3 6 9 6. India 6 3 2 1

Jeremy Lalrinnunga continued India’s medal run in weightlifting with a gold in the men’s 67kg event. He lifted a total weight of 300 kg, with a Snatch lift of 140 kg and a Clean and Jerk weight of 160 kg.

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli secured third gold medal for India in the men's 73kg weightlifting finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He picked a total of 313 kg, 143 in snatch and 170 in clean and jerk.

Earlier, on Day 2, Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is the complete schedule of Team India

Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar clinched silver medals in women’s and men’s 55kg weightlifting events respectively.

Gururaja Poojary won bronze in men’s 61kg.

With three gold, two silver and one bronze, India (six medals) has now moved to Sixth in the medal tally.

Australia is on the top of the table with 52 medals including 22 Gold, followed by England on second position with 34 medals including 11 Gold and New Zealand on the third rank with a 19 medals including 10 Gold.