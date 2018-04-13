Commonwealth Games 2018: English cyclist denied entry in race after team officials forgot to 'tick a box'

An English road cyclist was denied entry into the individual time trial event as an official forgot to tick a box on a form.

Melissa Lowther said she was “gutted” after her Commonwealth dreams were shattered due to an administrative blunder.

"I can't put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"It was one of my targets this season to make selection for the time-trial event and I was so proud that my hard work in training had paid off. While Team England have apologised, I'm still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I've put in."

English contingent’s chef de mission Sarah Winckless said that her subsequent pleas to the Games officials to include Lowther has gone in vain, reported The New Indian Express. "I have spoken to Melissa to offer my sincere apologies to her, her coaches and to British Cycling," She said.

"Melissa has trained hard for and focused on this race and it should never be the case that an error on our part prevents an athlete from showing what she can do. We appealed to the Commonwealth Games Federation to allow Melissa into the race, but it was not possible at such short notice.”

She added that Team England will be conducting a review to understand how the situation has arisen and how it can be prevented from happening again.

Though, hopes for Lowther are not over as she will still participate in women's road race on Saturday, a day before the Games at Gold Coast is supposed to end.