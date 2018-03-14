Commonwealth Games 2018: Edelweiss Tokio Life insures Indian contingent

As a part of Edelweiss Group’s partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, private life insurer Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has offered a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for each athlete representing India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Edelweiss Financial Services is the principal sponsor for the Indian contingent to 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2018 Asian Games, 2018 & 2019 National Games and 2020 Olympic Games. Indian Olympic Association will be sending a contingent of 227 athletes to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Deepak Mittal, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said that their sheer determination to excel is an attribute that they resonate with.

In 2016, Edelweiss Tokio Life had offered a cover worth Rs 1 crore for athletes representing India at the Rio Olympics and also felicitated the medal winners of Paralympics. India was represented by 121 athletes at the Rio Olympics.

Similarly in 2014, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance organised a crowd funding initiative for Mary Kom to support the infrastructure needs for her boxing academy in Manipur.