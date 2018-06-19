App
Jun 19, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: 10-man Colombia cancel out Japan's early lead

Catch all latest updates of the Group H encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

highlights

  • Jun 19, 07:00 PM (IST)

    72' - Japan manager Nakano seems to be instructing his players to pass the ball faster. And it almost leads to a chance. Osako holds off a COlombian defender to set up the ball for Sakai, but its out for a corner. 

  • Jun 19, 06:59 PM (IST)

    71' - While Colombia are stuck in their own half, and have not had any shot at the Japanese goal since Quintero's goal, Japan, on their part, seem to be unable to break down 10-man Colombia. 

  • Jun 19, 06:58 PM (IST)

    69'- Substitution for Japan: Keisuke Honda comes on for Shinji Kagawa. Seems to be a fairly straight swap. 

    Substitution for Colombia: Carlos Bacca comes on for Izquierdo. 

  • Jun 19, 06:56 PM (IST)

    69' - Inui and Nagatomo almost fashion a chance in the Colombian box, but it amounts to nothing. 

  • Jun 19, 06:56 PM (IST)

    67' - Davinson Sanchez kicks the ball towards the Japanese half without any particular aim. Colombia are having a tough time getting out of their own half, let alone find Falcao. 

  • Jun 19, 06:54 PM (IST)

    66' - Japan win a corner after a period of intense pressure on the Colombians. This is their 5th compared to Colombia's 1. 

  • Jun 19, 06:53 PM (IST)

    64' - Yellow Card for Barrios of Colombia for stomping on a Japanese player. 

  • Jun 19, 06:51 PM (IST)

    62' - Japan seem to be parked inside the Colombian half as Los Cefeteros stand firm and refuse to move up without the ball.   

  • Jun 19, 06:49 PM (IST)

    61' - Sakai sends the ball fizzing across the Colombian goal, but there is no one to meet it. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is trying to influence proceedings as quickly as possible. 

  • Jun 19, 06:48 PM (IST)

    60' - ALMOST!!! Yoshida jumps high to meet Shibasaki's free kick delivery into the box, but heads it wide of the goal. 

  • Jun 19, 06:46 PM (IST)

    58'- Substitution: James Rodriguez finally comes on for Colombia to a rapturous ovation, in place of Quintero. 

  • Jun 19, 06:45 PM (IST)

    57' - SAVE!!! Ospina saves again. Another good play by Japan, and Osako set Inui free on the far side. Inui turned in and took his shot. But Ospina had a clear view of it all the way. 

  • Jun 19, 06:42 PM (IST)

    54' - SAVE!!! Ospina saves a nice effort from close range by Osako who easily turns Davinson Sanchez inside out. This came about after some decent build up play by Japan and a Shinji Kagawa pass. 

  • Jun 19, 06:40 PM (IST)

    52' - Inui goes down momentarily as Lerma and Arias awkwardly bang into him while looking up at the ball. Nothing serious though. 

  • Jun 19, 06:38 PM (IST)

    50' - Shibasaki takes the corner and the ball is nicely brought down by Yoshida in the box, but he can't quite turn, and Colombia escape. 

  • Jun 19, 06:37 PM (IST)

    50' - Japan seems to be controlling possession at the start of the second half. And they have a corner. 

  • Jun 19, 06:36 PM (IST)

    48' - Nagatomo seems to have had a lot of possession in the last couple of minutes, and Inui is been frustrated at not being able to move the ball forward down the left flank. 

  • Jun 19, 06:34 PM (IST)

    46' - And we are back with the second half of the fixture. No changes made to either side during the break. 

  • Jun 19, 06:20 PM (IST)

    HALF-TIME: Colombia have not let the early red-card to Sanchez deter them from playing their usual brand of football, and have been relentless in looking for opportunities to equalize. Quintero's free-kick has given them a vital boost. For Japan though, the euphoria of gaining an early lead and a numbers advantage has been evened out, and they need to maintain a calm approach if they need to avoid a defeat. 

  • Jun 19, 06:17 PM (IST)

    45+1' - And there is the whistle for half-time. 

  • Jun 19, 06:17 PM (IST)

    45' - 1 minute added on. Another Colombia throw in. 

  • Jun 19, 06:16 PM (IST)

    44' - Japan look like they've had the wind knocked out of them for the moment. Meanwhile, Mojica wins a throw down the right flank, close to the Japanese goal. Mojica and Haraguchi have been involved in an engaging duel throughout the game.

  • Jun 19, 06:12 PM (IST)

    40' - The Japanese players are arguing with the referee, but the goal stands. Kawashima was too late to see what was really going on. 

    Quintero got the nod today only because Rodriguez was injured, and his career has been on the wane since the previous World Cup. But it looks like he is all set to resurrect himself today. 

  • Jun 19, 06:10 PM (IST)

    39' - GOAL!!!!!!!! Quintero shoots low under the wall and the keeper scrambles to scoop it up. 

    Colombia 1 - 1 Japan

  • Jun 19, 06:09 PM (IST)

    37' - Free kick to Colombia at the edge of the Japanese penalty area. The decision looks very questionable though. Quintero steps up again. Perfect angle for his left foot. 

  • Jun 19, 06:08 PM (IST)

    36' - Falcao goes down in quite a dramatic style after a foul by Yoshida. Colombia free kick. And Quintero steps up to take it. Long ball into the box, but Yoshida heads it wide for a throw in. 

  • Jun 19, 06:06 PM (IST)

    34' - CHANCE!!! Pekerman's plan seems to be working, as Quintero unlocks the Japanese defense and lobs a ball towards Falcao in the box. The striker, once again, just manages to get a touch, but Kawashima safely catches it. 

  • Jun 19, 06:04 PM (IST)

    33' - That's twice now that Japan have cut into the Colombian box in the space of a minute. Their effort gets them a corner which is headed out by Falcao. 

  • Jun 19, 06:03 PM (IST)

    31' - Jose Pekerman is now making a change for Colombia. Much to the surprise of everyone, it is Cuadrado who comes off and Wilmar Barios come on. Pekerman plans to release Quintero further forward and play his natural attacking game, while Barios occupies the deeper role in midfield. 

  • Jun 19, 05:59 PM (IST)

    27' - Colombia have been playing as though they still have 11 men on the pitch, but again, how long can they keep it up? The only genuine chance they had at goal was Falco's effort which went straight to the keeper. Meanwhile, the game seems to have slowed a bit. 

