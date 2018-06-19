COL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: 10-man Colombia cancel out Japan's early lead

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
64' - Yellow Card for Barrios of Colombia for stomping on a Japanese player.
58'- Substitution: James Rodriguez finally comes on for Colombia to a rapturous ovation, in place of Quintero.
39' - GOAL!!!!!!!! Quintero shoots low under the wall and the keeper scrambles to scoop it up.
Colombia 1 - 1 Japan
31' - Jose Pekerman is now making a change for Colombia. Much to the surprise of everyone, it is Cuadrado who comes off and Wilmar Barios come on. Pekerman plans to release Quintero further forward and play his natural attacking game, while Barios occupies the deeper role in midfield.
6' - GOAL!!!!!! Kagawa coolly steps up and beats Ospina from the spot. Japan are a goal up and Colombia are down to 10 men.
Colombia 0 - 1 Japan
4' - Sanchez is shown the red card for that hand ball and he walks off the pitch.
3'- PENALTY TO JAPAN!!!! Osako found himself in space after Davinson Sanchez made a mess of a lofted ball. His first shot on goal is blocked, but the second attempt is blocked by the hand of Carlos Sanchez.
1' - And we're off!!! Japan get us started under the hot and humid conditions in Saransk. First foul of the game already, as Colombia get an early free-kick at the half-line.
72' - Japan manager Nakano seems to be instructing his players to pass the ball faster. And it almost leads to a chance. Osako holds off a COlombian defender to set up the ball for Sakai, but its out for a corner.
71' - While Colombia are stuck in their own half, and have not had any shot at the Japanese goal since Quintero's goal, Japan, on their part, seem to be unable to break down 10-man Colombia.
69'- Substitution for Japan: Keisuke Honda comes on for Shinji Kagawa. Seems to be a fairly straight swap.
Substitution for Colombia: Carlos Bacca comes on for Izquierdo.
69' - Inui and Nagatomo almost fashion a chance in the Colombian box, but it amounts to nothing.
67' - Davinson Sanchez kicks the ball towards the Japanese half without any particular aim. Colombia are having a tough time getting out of their own half, let alone find Falcao.
66' - Japan win a corner after a period of intense pressure on the Colombians. This is their 5th compared to Colombia's 1.
64' - Yellow Card for Barrios of Colombia for stomping on a Japanese player.
62' - Japan seem to be parked inside the Colombian half as Los Cefeteros stand firm and refuse to move up without the ball.
61' - Sakai sends the ball fizzing across the Colombian goal, but there is no one to meet it. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is trying to influence proceedings as quickly as possible.
60' - ALMOST!!! Yoshida jumps high to meet Shibasaki's free kick delivery into the box, but heads it wide of the goal.
58'- Substitution: James Rodriguez finally comes on for Colombia to a rapturous ovation, in place of Quintero.
57' - SAVE!!! Ospina saves again. Another good play by Japan, and Osako set Inui free on the far side. Inui turned in and took his shot. But Ospina had a clear view of it all the way.
54' - SAVE!!! Ospina saves a nice effort from close range by Osako who easily turns Davinson Sanchez inside out. This came about after some decent build up play by Japan and a Shinji Kagawa pass.
52' - Inui goes down momentarily as Lerma and Arias awkwardly bang into him while looking up at the ball. Nothing serious though.
50' - Shibasaki takes the corner and the ball is nicely brought down by Yoshida in the box, but he can't quite turn, and Colombia escape.
50' - Japan seems to be controlling possession at the start of the second half. And they have a corner.
48' - Nagatomo seems to have had a lot of possession in the last couple of minutes, and Inui is been frustrated at not being able to move the ball forward down the left flank.
46' - And we are back with the second half of the fixture. No changes made to either side during the break.
HALF-TIME: Colombia have not let the early red-card to Sanchez deter them from playing their usual brand of football, and have been relentless in looking for opportunities to equalize. Quintero's free-kick has given them a vital boost. For Japan though, the euphoria of gaining an early lead and a numbers advantage has been evened out, and they need to maintain a calm approach if they need to avoid a defeat.
45+1' - And there is the whistle for half-time.
45' - 1 minute added on. Another Colombia throw in.
44' - Japan look like they've had the wind knocked out of them for the moment. Meanwhile, Mojica wins a throw down the right flank, close to the Japanese goal. Mojica and Haraguchi have been involved in an engaging duel throughout the game.
40' - The Japanese players are arguing with the referee, but the goal stands. Kawashima was too late to see what was really going on.
Quintero got the nod today only because Rodriguez was injured, and his career has been on the wane since the previous World Cup. But it looks like he is all set to resurrect himself today.
39' - GOAL!!!!!!!! Quintero shoots low under the wall and the keeper scrambles to scoop it up.
Colombia 1 - 1 Japan
37' - Free kick to Colombia at the edge of the Japanese penalty area. The decision looks very questionable though. Quintero steps up again. Perfect angle for his left foot.
36' - Falcao goes down in quite a dramatic style after a foul by Yoshida. Colombia free kick. And Quintero steps up to take it. Long ball into the box, but Yoshida heads it wide for a throw in.
34' - CHANCE!!! Pekerman's plan seems to be working, as Quintero unlocks the Japanese defense and lobs a ball towards Falcao in the box. The striker, once again, just manages to get a touch, but Kawashima safely catches it.
33' - That's twice now that Japan have cut into the Colombian box in the space of a minute. Their effort gets them a corner which is headed out by Falcao.
31' - Jose Pekerman is now making a change for Colombia. Much to the surprise of everyone, it is Cuadrado who comes off and Wilmar Barios come on. Pekerman plans to release Quintero further forward and play his natural attacking game, while Barios occupies the deeper role in midfield.
27' - Colombia have been playing as though they still have 11 men on the pitch, but again, how long can they keep it up? The only genuine chance they had at goal was Falco's effort which went straight to the keeper. Meanwhile, the game seems to have slowed a bit.