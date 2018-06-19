COL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Japan trumps 10-man Colombia 2-1

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
FULL TIME: Japan have finally won a game against Colombia, and in doing so become the 1st Asian team to beat a South American side at the World Cup.
Colombia's game was doomed from the start after a sixth minute red card for Carlos Sanchez and a Shinji Kagawa penalty. But they fought back and managed to salvage an equalizer towards the end of the first half through Quintero. Nonetheless, the Japanese players returned in the second half with a more commanding presence, and Osako headed home a Keisuke Honda corner to provide the vital lead.
Colombia 1 - 2 Japan
90+4' Kawashima of Japan is shown the yellow card.
86' - Yellow card for James Rodriguez as he brings down Yamaguchi in the Colombian half.
85' - Substitution for Japan: Shinji Okazaki comes on for the Osako.
79' - Substitution for Japan: Shibasaki makes way for Yamaguchi.
73' - GOAL!!!!!!! JAPAN TAKE THE LEAD!!!! Honda's corner kick is met by Osako's leap, and a brilliant header!!!!
Colombia 1 - 2 Japan
64' - Yellow Card for Barrios of Colombia for stomping on a Japanese player.
58'- Substitution: James Rodriguez finally comes on for Colombia to a rapturous ovation, in place of Quintero.
39' - GOAL!!!!!!!! Quintero shoots low under the wall and the keeper scrambles to scoop it up.
Colombia 1 - 1 Japan
31' - Jose Pekerman is now making a change for Colombia. Much to the surprise of everyone, it is Cuadrado who comes off and Wilmar Barios come on. Pekerman plans to release Quintero further forward and play his natural attacking game, while Barios occupies the deeper role in midfield.
6' - GOAL!!!!!! Kagawa coolly steps up and beats Ospina from the spot. Japan are a goal up and Colombia are down to 10 men.
Colombia 0 - 1 Japan
4' - Sanchez is shown the red card for that hand ball and he walks off the pitch.
3'- PENALTY TO JAPAN!!!! Osako found himself in space after Davinson Sanchez made a mess of a lofted ball. His first shot on goal is blocked, but the second attempt is blocked by the hand of Carlos Sanchez.
1' - And we're off!!! Japan get us started under the hot and humid conditions in Saransk. First foul of the game already, as Colombia get an early free-kick at the half-line.
That's it for our coverage of Colombia vs Japan. See you soon for the other fixtures.
FULL TIME: Japan have finally won a game against Colombia, and in doing so become the 1st Asian team to beat a South American side at the World Cup.
Colombia's game was doomed from the start after a sixth minute red card for Carlos Sanchez and a Shinji Kagawa penalty. But they fought back and managed to salvage an equalizer towards the end of the first half through Quintero. Nonetheless, the Japanese players returned in the second half with a more commanding presence, and Osako headed home a Keisuke Honda corner to provide the vital lead.
Colombia 1 - 2 Japan
90+5' - Colombia makes one last effort and crowds the Japan penalty box. But the ball is kicked out for a corner. But, THE WHISTLE HAS GONE!!!
90+4' Kawashima of Japan is shown the yellow card.
90+3'- Mojica drives forward again, and tries to set Arias up. But Inui wins a free kick for Japan at just the right time.
90+2' - Rodriguez wins a throw and takes it quickly. Passes to Bacca, but eventually, Japan applies pressure and forces them back.
90' - Colombia are trying to build something in the Japanese penalty box by bouncing the ball around on their heads, but they are flagged for offside. 5 minutes added on.
89' - Mojica tries to drive down the left flank for Colombia but goes down injured. Referee denies the claims of a foul.
87' - Colombia just cannot get out of their own half. Meanwhile, Falcao looks like he isn't moving freely, while Rodriguez is getting no sight of the ball.
86' - Yellow card for James Rodriguez as he brings down Yamaguchi in the Colombian half.
85' - Substitution for Japan: Shinji Okazaki comes on for the Osako.
83' - Osako seems to be suffering from a cramp as he goes down outside the Colombian penalty box.
82' - Once again, it is all Japan, as the Blue Samurais move the ball around, trying to bait the Colombians into leaving space behind for the ball.
79' - Substitution for Japan: Shibasaki makes way for Yamaguchi.
78' - SAVE!!! Osako blocks Rodriguez's point blank effort with a brilliant lunge.
77' - Honda sends a sloppy pass back after good work in intercepting it and driving forward. Bacca picks it up, passes to Falcao, who loses the ball but wins a corner. Rodriguez takes it. But its cleared off.
74' - Japan has had 73% possession in this second half, and the second goal should bring their frustration down. Can they open Colombia more comfortably and kill off the game now?
73' - GOAL!!!!!!! JAPAN TAKE THE LEAD!!!! Honda's corner kick is met by Osako's leap, and a brilliant header!!!!
Colombia 1 - 2 Japan
72' - Japan manager Nakano seems to be instructing his players to pass the ball faster. And it almost leads to a chance. Osako holds off a COlombian defender to set up the ball for Sakai, but its out for a corner.
71' - While Colombia are stuck in their own half, and have not had any shot at the Japanese goal since Quintero's goal, Japan, on their part, seem to be unable to break down 10-man Colombia.
69'- Substitution for Japan: Keisuke Honda comes on for Shinji Kagawa. Seems to be a fairly straight swap.
Substitution for Colombia: Carlos Bacca comes on for Izquierdo.
69' - Inui and Nagatomo almost fashion a chance in the Colombian box, but it amounts to nothing.
67' - Davinson Sanchez kicks the ball towards the Japanese half without any particular aim. Colombia are having a tough time getting out of their own half, let alone find Falcao.
66' - Japan win a corner after a period of intense pressure on the Colombians. This is their 5th compared to Colombia's 1.
64' - Yellow Card for Barrios of Colombia for stomping on a Japanese player.
62' - Japan seem to be parked inside the Colombian half as Los Cefeteros stand firm and refuse to move up without the ball.
61' - Sakai sends the ball fizzing across the Colombian goal, but there is no one to meet it. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is trying to influence proceedings as quickly as possible.
60' - ALMOST!!! Yoshida jumps high to meet Shibasaki's free kick delivery into the box, but heads it wide of the goal.
58'- Substitution: James Rodriguez finally comes on for Colombia to a rapturous ovation, in place of Quintero.
57' - SAVE!!! Ospina saves again. Another good play by Japan, and Osako set Inui free on the far side. Inui turned in and took his shot. But Ospina had a clear view of it all the way.