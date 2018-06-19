COL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Japan trumps 10-man Colombia 2-1

FULL TIME: Japan have finally won a game against Colombia, and in doing so become the 1st Asian team to beat a South American side at the World Cup.

Colombia's game was doomed from the start after a sixth minute red card for Carlos Sanchez and a Shinji Kagawa penalty. But they fought back and managed to salvage an equalizer towards the end of the first half through Quintero. Nonetheless, the Japanese players returned in the second half with a more commanding presence, and Osako headed home a Keisuke Honda corner to provide the vital lead.

Colombia 1 - 2 Japan