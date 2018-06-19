App
Jun 19, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COL vs JPN FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Japan trumps 10-man Colombia 2-1

Catch all the highlights of the Group H encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

highlights

  • Jun 19, 07:29 PM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of Colombia vs Japan. See you soon for the other fixtures. 

  • Jun 19, 07:27 PM (IST)

    FULL TIME: Japan have finally won a game against Colombia, and in doing so become the 1st Asian team to beat a South American side at the World Cup. 

    Colombia's game was doomed from the start after a sixth minute red card for Carlos Sanchez and a Shinji Kagawa penalty. But they fought back and managed to salvage an equalizer towards the end of the first half through Quintero. Nonetheless, the Japanese players returned in the second half with a more commanding presence, and Osako headed home a Keisuke Honda corner to provide the vital lead. 

    Colombia 1 - 2 Japan

  • Jun 19, 07:23 PM (IST)

    90+5' - Colombia makes one last effort and crowds the Japan penalty box. But the ball is kicked out for a corner. But, THE WHISTLE HAS GONE!!!

  • Jun 19, 07:22 PM (IST)

    90+4' Kawashima of Japan is shown the yellow card. 

  • Jun 19, 07:21 PM (IST)

    90+3'-  Mojica drives forward again, and tries to set Arias up. But Inui wins a free kick for Japan at just the right time. 

  • Jun 19, 07:20 PM (IST)

    90+2' - Rodriguez wins a throw and takes it quickly. Passes to Bacca, but eventually, Japan applies pressure and forces them back. 

  • Jun 19, 07:18 PM (IST)

    90' - Colombia are trying to build something in the Japanese penalty box by bouncing the ball around on their heads, but they are flagged for offside. 5 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 19, 07:17 PM (IST)

    89' - Mojica tries to drive down the left flank for Colombia but goes down injured. Referee denies the claims of a foul. 

  • Jun 19, 07:15 PM (IST)

    87' - Colombia just cannot get out of their own half. Meanwhile, Falcao looks like he isn't moving freely, while Rodriguez is getting no sight of the ball. 

  • Jun 19, 07:14 PM (IST)

    86' - Yellow card for James Rodriguez as he brings down Yamaguchi in the Colombian half. 

  • Jun 19, 07:13 PM (IST)

    85' - Substitution for Japan: Shinji Okazaki comes on for the Osako.

  • Jun 19, 07:10 PM (IST)

    83' - Osako seems to be suffering from a cramp as he goes down outside the Colombian penalty box. 

  • Jun 19, 07:10 PM (IST)

    82' - Once again, it is all Japan, as the Blue Samurais move the ball around, trying to bait the Colombians into leaving space behind for the ball. 

  • Jun 19, 07:07 PM (IST)

    79' - Substitution for Japan: Shibasaki makes way for Yamaguchi. 

  • Jun 19, 07:06 PM (IST)

    78' - SAVE!!! Osako blocks Rodriguez's point blank effort with a brilliant lunge. 

  • Jun 19, 07:05 PM (IST)

    77' - Honda sends a sloppy pass back after good work in intercepting it and driving forward. Bacca picks it up, passes to Falcao, who loses the ball but wins a corner. Rodriguez takes it. But its cleared off. 

  • Jun 19, 07:04 PM (IST)

    74' - Japan has had 73% possession in this second half, and the second goal should bring their frustration down. Can they open Colombia more comfortably and kill off the game now?

  • Jun 19, 07:01 PM (IST)

    73' - GOAL!!!!!!! JAPAN TAKE THE LEAD!!!! Honda's corner kick is met by Osako's leap, and a brilliant header!!!!

    Colombia 1 - 2 Japan

  • Jun 19, 07:00 PM (IST)

    72' - Japan manager Nakano seems to be instructing his players to pass the ball faster. And it almost leads to a chance. Osako holds off a COlombian defender to set up the ball for Sakai, but its out for a corner. 

  • Jun 19, 06:59 PM (IST)

    71' - While Colombia are stuck in their own half, and have not had any shot at the Japanese goal since Quintero's goal, Japan, on their part, seem to be unable to break down 10-man Colombia. 

  • Jun 19, 06:58 PM (IST)

    69'- Substitution for Japan: Keisuke Honda comes on for Shinji Kagawa. Seems to be a fairly straight swap. 

    Substitution for Colombia: Carlos Bacca comes on for Izquierdo. 

  • Jun 19, 06:56 PM (IST)

    69' - Inui and Nagatomo almost fashion a chance in the Colombian box, but it amounts to nothing. 

  • Jun 19, 06:56 PM (IST)

    67' - Davinson Sanchez kicks the ball towards the Japanese half without any particular aim. Colombia are having a tough time getting out of their own half, let alone find Falcao. 

  • Jun 19, 06:54 PM (IST)

    66' - Japan win a corner after a period of intense pressure on the Colombians. This is their 5th compared to Colombia's 1. 

  • Jun 19, 06:53 PM (IST)

    64' - Yellow Card for Barrios of Colombia for stomping on a Japanese player. 

  • Jun 19, 06:51 PM (IST)

    62' - Japan seem to be parked inside the Colombian half as Los Cefeteros stand firm and refuse to move up without the ball.   

  • Jun 19, 06:49 PM (IST)

    61' - Sakai sends the ball fizzing across the Colombian goal, but there is no one to meet it. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is trying to influence proceedings as quickly as possible. 

  • Jun 19, 06:48 PM (IST)

    60' - ALMOST!!! Yoshida jumps high to meet Shibasaki's free kick delivery into the box, but heads it wide of the goal. 

  • Jun 19, 06:46 PM (IST)

    58'- Substitution: James Rodriguez finally comes on for Colombia to a rapturous ovation, in place of Quintero. 

  • Jun 19, 06:45 PM (IST)

    57' - SAVE!!! Ospina saves again. Another good play by Japan, and Osako set Inui free on the far side. Inui turned in and took his shot. But Ospina had a clear view of it all the way. 

