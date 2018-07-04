COL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Kane scores from the penalty spot, England 1 - 0 Colombia

Live now
Jul 04, 2018 12:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Starting line-up
66' Yellow card! Bacca (Colombia) - Yet another booking for Colombia and this time it's Bacca who only just entered the game. He needlessly collided with Stones after the defender had cleared away the ball.
65' Yellow card! Falcao (Colombia) - Falcao is booked for dissent as he was furious with the referee for not showing a yellow to Maguire who had dived in the area after Trippier crossed the ball in. Colombia seem to be losing their nerve here.
65' Trippier lifts a beautiful cross towards the far post and Dele Alli is there marked by Arias who doesn't judge the flight of the ball well enough. Alli wins the header comfortably but fires his header over the crossbar from just 5 yards out.
60' Substitution - Colombia: Lerma - out ; Bacca - in
59' A foul is given this time against Stones for a foul on Falcao. Falcao went to ground and Stones' boot grazed across the players head. Falcao thought it was deliberate but the referee doesn't seem to share his opinion.
57' Goal!!! Finally after much argument Kane steps up and smashes the ball straight down the middle to put England in the lead. This is his sixth goal of the tournament so far.
57' Goal!!! England 1 - 0 Colombia (Kane)
55' Yellow card! Carlos Sanchez (Colombia) ; Henderson (England) - Henderson is booked too for arguing with the referee during the scuffle that followed after the Penalty is awarded.
54' Penalty to England!!! It's Carlos Sanchez who is the culprit once again for Colombia. Trippier's corner was headed to the far post looking for Kane but Kane has Carlos Sanchez all over him and eventually goes down as the referee without hesitation points to the spot and books Sanchez.
52' Free-kick! Young curls the ball towards the far post. It's a great delivery and Maguire looks all set to head it into the back of the net but Davinson Sanchez manages to get the slightest of touches with his head sending the ball out for a corner.
51' Yellow card! Arias (Colombia) - Arias is booked for catching Kane from behind when they both rose to challenge for the ball. England have a free-kick in a dangerous postilion.
49' England come surging forward but Alli is dispossessed at the edge of the area by Davison Sanchez. Alli hasn't really looked his best today.
47' England have taken the pace off the game a little in the early stages of the half. Colombia look like they've made a few changes to their shape with Cuadrado playing down the middle behind Falcao.
Second half! England get us on the way for the second half. Both teams have come out unchanged for the second half.
The players are back on the pitch for the second half. What surprises does this game have in store for us over the course of the next 45 minutes?
So Dele Alli failed to have a shot, create a chance or complete a take-on in the first half against Colombia. He also picked up a bit of a niggle towards the end of the half. Will he be able to make an impact in the second half or will Southgate decide to take him off early?
Half-time! That's it for the first 45 mins. Dele Alli looks to have picked up a bit of a knock in the closing minutes and England will have a chance to take a look at that in the break.
Colombia could very well be playing with 10 men after that silly foul on Henderson but he was lucky to escape with a yellow.
45' + 3' Chance! Trippier curls in a beautiful cross into the area and Barrios heads it clear but only as far as Lingard. The ball is at a difficult height for him though and he only manages to hit it over the crossbar.
45' Three minutes added on! Quintero picks up the ball and fires what is Colombia's first effort towards goal. He is about 20 yards out though and Pickford comfortably gets behind the ball.
45' Kane drags a shot well wide of goal but there is some more action inside the area as Sterling and Mina have a bit of a something going on. Both players had handfuls of each other's jersey's before Sterling decided to confront Mina who all of a sudden goes down in a heap. The referee is at the spot and cools things down without any cards shown.
42' Shot! Finally Trippier is able to take the resulting free-kick after much delay in the area. He fires it towards the right-hand post but the ball is about a yard wide.
40' Yellow card! Barrios (Colombia) - We have some controversy here as Barrios is booked for hitting Henderson with his head. The players were trying to take up positions for the free-kick when Henderson hit the floor in pain. Replays reveal that Barrios moved his head as Henderson was closing in behind him catching the English player in the chest and jaw. Barrios could count himself lucky he didn't see a red card there.
38' Kane picks up the ball halfway up the Colombia half and charges towards goal before Lerma hacked him down 5 yards outside the box. It's a great position to shoot towards goal.
34' Falcao wins the ball back after an England throw and sets up Quintero on the edge of the box. Quintero fires an shot but his left-footed strike is well wide of the goal. Pickford hasn't had much to do so far in the game.
30' Shot! Sterling carries on with his run and fires a shot from the edge of the area but once again Mina gets his body between goal and striker sparing Ospina the effort of making the save.
28' England look to have been building up a promising attack stringing passes together at the edge of Colombia's area. Alli gives away the ball with a loose pass and Sanchez clears away the danger.
27' England win a free-kick on the left and Young floats the bal towards the far post. Maguire is charging towards the ball but Mina gets there first and clears it for a corner.