COL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: James Rodriguez will not play in crucial last 16 match

So England name the same starting line-up that faced Tunisia in their first game. Dele Ali will start after being rested for the clash against Belgium.

The big news coming out of the Colombia squad is that talismanic midfielder and golden boot winner of the previous World Cup James Rodriguez will not be playing any part in the game today. It seems like he hasn't been able to fully recover from an injury he picked up. Colombia make two changes to their starting line-up with Barrios coming in for James and Lerma in for Uribe.