COL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: James Rodriguez will not play in crucial last 16 match

Live now
Jul 03, 2018 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Starting line-up
5' Free-kick! Young fires in the free-kick towards goal. Ospina is alert on his goal line and punches it clear. Kane was appealing for a pull on his jersey but the referee didn't find anything in it.
3' The game is being played at an encouraging tempo in the early stages. England have possession of the ball and are trying to play out form the back. Alli finds Sterling on the left and he wins a free kick as Mina handles the ball after committing to a slide.
Kick-off! And we're off. England playing in red and Colombia are playing in their traditional yellow.
The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from kick-off now.
So England name the same starting line-up that faced Tunisia in their first game. Dele Ali will start after being rested for the clash against Belgium.
The big news coming out of the Colombia squad is that talismanic midfielder and golden boot winner of the previous World Cup James Rodriguez will not be playing any part in the game today. It seems like he hasn't been able to fully recover from an injury he picked up. Colombia make two changes to their starting line-up with Barrios coming in for James and Lerma in for Uribe.
Starting line-up:
England - Pickford; Walker Stones Maguire; Trippier, Lingard, Henderson, Alli, Young; Sterling, Kane.
Colombia - Ospina; Arias, D Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Barrios, C Sanchez, Quintero, Lerma, Cuadrado; Falcao.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last 16 encounter between England and Colombia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.