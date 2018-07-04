COL vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: England enter quarter-finals via penalty shootout

Live now
Jul 04, 2018 02:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
118' Yellow card! Cuadrado (Colombia)
116' Substitution - Colombia: Arias - out ; Zapata - in
113' Substitution - England: Walker - out ; Rashford - in
102' Substitution - England: Young - out ; Rose - in
90' + 4' GOAL!!! Colombia 1 - 1 England (Mina)
89' Substitution - England: Sterling - out ; Vardy - in
Colombia: Quintero - out ; Muriel - in
81' Substitution - England: Alli - out ; Dier - in
80' Substitution - Colombia: C Sanchez - out ; Uribe - in
70' Yellow card! Lingard (England)
66' Yellow card! Bacca (Colombia)
65' Yellow card! Falcao (Colombia)
60' Substitution - Colombia: Lerma - out ; Bacca - in
57' Goal!!! England 1 - 0 Colombia (Kane)
55' Yellow card! Carlos Sanchez (Colombia) ; Henderson (England)
51' Yellow card! Arias (Colombia)
40' Yellow card! Barrios (Colombia)
Starting line-up
That's it from us folks! We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again as we bring you all the action from the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Till then it's goodbye!
England Penalty - SCORED!
What a moment this is. Eric Dier finds the bottom left corner sparking off wild celebrations from the England camp. Never before had England won a penalty shootout at the World Cup. What a way to progress into the last eight.
Colombia 3 - 4 England.
Colombia Penalty - SAVED!
Bacca hits it straight down the middle and Pickford does excellently as he dives right but extends a hand up to pat the ball away. What a save! Eric Dier can win it here for England.
Colombia 3 - 3 England.
England Penalty - Scored!
Trippier has a chance to square things here and he scores in the top left corner.
Colombia 3 - 3 England.
Colombia Penalty - Missed!
Uribe steps up and hits the undeside of the bar. He was looking for the top corner but cannot find it.
Colombia 3 - 2 England.
England Penalty - Saved!
Henderson tries to score down the right but Ospina gets across and saves with one outstretched hand. That was an excellent save! Advantage Colombia.
Colombia 3 - 2 England.
Colombia Penalty - Scored!
Muriel guides the ball into the net as Pickford goes the wrong way.
Colombia 3 - 2 England.
England Penalty - Scored!
Rashford shows some excellent composure as he finds the bottom corner with confidence.
Colombia 2 - 2 England.
Colombia Penalty - Scored!
Cuadrado fires his shot into the top corner. That was unstoppable.
Colombia 2 - 1 England.
England Penalty - Scored!
Kane already has three goals from the penalty spot and this time finds the bottom left corner.
Colombia 1 - 1 England.
Colombia Penalty - Scored!
Falcao thumps it down the middle as Pickford goes right.
Colombia 1 - 0 England.
Colombia will take the first kick and Radamel Falcao will be the one taking it.
Full time! And we're headed to penalties. England haven't managed to win via penalties in the World Cup ending on the losing side on all three occasions while it will be a first penalty shootout for Colombia at the World Cup.
120' One minute added on. Colombia have the ball and could just launch one last attack on the English goal here.
118' Yellow card! Cuadrado (Colombia)
118' This game seems to be edging towards a penalty shootout. England won't be too happy with that especially taking into account the fact that they've lost on all three occasions in the World Cup when they've been pushed to penalties.
117' Cuadrado fires another cross into the area from the right side. The ball is a bit too high for Falcao and goes out for a goal-kick.
116' Substitution - Colombia: Arias - out ; Zapata - in
115' Big Chance! Dier managed to escape his marker and had a free header from Trippier's corner. He doesn't manage to keep it down though as the ball whizzes over the bar.
113' Substitution - England: Walker - out ; Rashford - in
112' Close! Dany Rose continued his run down the left and receives the ball back from Henderson. He is pushed into a tight angle but his shot goes past Ospina and just inches wide of the post.
110' Walker is having trouble with cramps while England continue to storm forward. Vardy is finding space down the left flank and tries to fire a cross into the area but it's blocked by Mina. Colombia have been pushed onto the back foot so far.
109' Maguire releases Vardy down the left flank with a headed clearance. Vardy tries to find a way past Mina but goes to ground as the referee waves play on. England look better in this half.
108' Arias played a long back-pass to Ospina and the keeper just slipped as he tried to clear. The ball fell to Kane who tried to play in Vardy but his shot was blocked by a defender.