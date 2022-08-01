Coaching India will be huge, but Windies is priority: Monty Desai

Deepak Hooda and Ravindra Jadeja are two Indian players who are often closely watched by West Indies batting coach Monty Desai, during the match and also from a distance when they are batting or bowling at the nets. Desai’s two-year contract as the batting coach for the West Indies men's team has been extended because of his good work.

Desai has served as Canada's head coach and also as Afghanistan's batting coach in 2018, and UAE's batting coach earlier. The fondness for Hooda and Jadeja is due to his long association with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. For a man who was running two cricket academies in the northern suburbs of Mumbai, he has come a long way. Moneycontrol.com spoke exclusively to the Windies batting coach on the side-lines of the first T20I in Port of Spain. Here is an edited excerpt.

As an Indian, what are your first thoughts on coaching a team like West Indies?

You cannot express it merely in words. I feel very proud. When we were young, we grew up watching Brian Lara bat. Now, he comes to our dressing room and shares his wisdom. It is so unreal. It is quite satisfying to see the progress of some the young talent. Of course, you won’t be successful all the time, but I get a lot of happiness when I see a player doing well.

You have been part of several international teams over the past decade. Do you, at times, feel that India does not respect its own home-grown talent in coaching?

No. Not at all. See, you have to understand that in every coaching set up, there are limited seats for just three to four people. When the team is doing well and the support staff is doing well, what is the need for change? I am very delighted that my services are being utilised by West Indies. I have helped them tackle spin bowling. We have got some decent results in test cricket.

Indian players must have joked that you have passed on some secrets?

(Laughs). It is not as if cricket is a simple game of contest between bat and ball. Whoever bowls well will get wickets and whoever bat nicely will gets runs.

Please tell us about your experience with the West Indies team as you must have done something good. It is not every day that an overseas pro gets an extended run.

Yeah, the experience has been very good till now. From 2019 till now, there have been a variety of experiences. We work across three formats, and the one experience I enjoyed the most is the progress which we made in red ball cricket.

In T20, we were always going to be good, but even in that there are areas where we want to do better and are making good progress. The ODI is one format where we need to improve, and I think we are getting there steadily.

You have coached smaller countries and then come to West Indies, a team with great legacy. How different is that for you?

If you ask me how different it is for me then obviously, I was super motivated because as a youngster this was one country I used to look up to. This role came up because of (current head coach) Phil Simmons. I had worked with him in Afghanistan, and he told me about this opportunity. I felt it was a great challenge and an opportunity to learn something and contribute at the same time.

How much has your experience of coaching in tournaments like IPL helped you evolve as a coach?

In IPL, what happens is that you sit across lots of great brains and there are lot of well-established players who come into the dressing room. So naturally, you learn a lot from the way they approach the game, the way they prepare, the off-the-field conversations you have about the game. That has helped me in my coaching career.

How has been your interaction with your old colleague Rahul Dravid?

Pretty good. We obviously chat about a lot of things. I enjoy talking to him about his own coaching journey and his approach to coaching. Little things that I can learn a lot from.

Finally, what if there is an opportunity to coach the Indian team?

Oh, that will be huge and a matter of pride. At the same time, I am a very realistic person. Right now, my focus is on improving the West Indies team. We have done well in test cricket and hopefully can put up a great show in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.