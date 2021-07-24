MARKET NEWS

Coaches of Tokyo gold winners to get Rs 12.5 lakh from IOA, Mirabai Chanu's coach to get Rs 10 lakh

The coaches of gold medal winners will get Rs 12.5 lakh while those of bronze medallists will be given Rs 7.5 lakh by the IOA.

PTI
July 24, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India celebrates on the podium after winning the silver medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Tokyo Games silver winner Mirabai Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma will get Rs 10 lakh after his ward's historic feat as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday announced cash rewards for coaches of Olympic medal winners.

The coaches of gold medal winners will get Rs 12.5 lakh while those of bronze medallists will be given Rs 7.5 lakh by the IOA.

'We have to reward the coaches also for producing Olympic medal winners. They are the ones who are guiding the athletes day in and day out. They are also working hard and making sacrifices, just like the athletes,' IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

On Thursday, the IOA had announced that it would give the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winners a cash award of Rs 75 lakh apart from giving each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of Rs 25 lakh.

The silver medal winners will be presented Rs 40 lakh, while the bronze winners will get richer by Rs 25 lakhs.

It also recommended a sum of Rs. 1 lakh to each athlete representing the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games and Rs 30 lakh to each medal-winning NSFs.
Tags: #IOA #Mirabai Chanu #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #Vijay Sharma
first published: Jul 24, 2021 04:41 pm

