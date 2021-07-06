MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

China on course to send record number of athletes to COVID-hit Olympics

The Games are set to open on July 23 in the face of worries that an influx of tens of thousands of people from around the world could trigger another wave of infections.

Reuters
July 06, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

China is expected to send more than 400 athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday, on track to renew a record set at Rio 2016 despite a coronavirus pandemic that has already delayed the Games by a year.

The Games are set to open on July 23 in the face of worries that an influx of tens of thousands of people from around the world could trigger another wave of infections.

China has already secured 318 spots in 224 events for 30 disciplines, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

At Rio 2016, China sent a record 416 athletes in 26 disciplines and 210 events - its biggest for an overseas Olympic Games.

China hopes to contend for gold in diving, table tennis, shooting, gymnastics and weightlifting, with medals also expected in badminton, taekwondo, sailing, rowing, karate, women's boxing, women's volleyball, swimming and track and field, according to Xinhua.

Close

But China's men's basketball team failed to qualify for the Olympics - a first in 37 years.

Games organisers have banned spectators from overseas and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50 percent of capacity, up to 10,000 people.

Japan has not had the explosive COVID-19 outbreaks seen elsewhere, but has recorded over 800,000 cases and more than 14,800 deaths.

Only a quarter of its population has had at least one vaccination shot after an initially slow rollout.
Reuters
Tags: #China #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
first published: Jul 6, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.