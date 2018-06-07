Chhetri effect: Tickets for remaining Team India football matches sold out

After nearly 9,000 fans showed up for the India vs Kenya Intercontinental Cup match in Mumbai, there's another positive turn of events. Tickets for the remaining Team India football matches have been sold out.

Recently, skipper Sunil Chhetri, made a heartfelt appeal to fans on social media and said, “Abuse us, criticise us but please come to watch the Indian national team play.”

He added, “To all of you, who have lost hope or don't have any hope in Indian football, we request you to come and watch us in the stadium.”

His request was promoted by top sports personalities in the country which saw all tickets being sold out ahead of the game. Chhetri even managed to score a brace in the game against Kenya.

According to a News18 report, Chhetri’s appeal on Twitter was retweeted around 60,000 times and viewed nearly a million times.

India take on New Zealand on June 7 in the final group stage match will be played in front of a packed stadium. With an almost sure spot in the final, tickets for the next game have also been sold out.