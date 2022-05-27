India's chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa finishes second in Chessable Masters tournament

Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost the finals of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters tournament on May 26 to China’s Ding Liren.

World number two Ding Liren took home $25,000 in prize money. Praggnanandhaa won $15,000 for finishing second.

Liren, 29, described his finals face-off with 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa as very difficult.

“Today it was very, very hard to play,” he told chess24 after the match. “It was the last day of the tournament, also its nearly 5am and after each game I had to take a rest, lay down on the bed to recover a bit!”

Even though he lost the finals, Praggnanandhaa had a memorable tournament. He had beaten world number one Magnus Carlsen in the preliminary stage.

Three months before Chessable Masters, Praggnanandhaa had defeated Carlsen in the Airthings Masters tournament too,

As the world looked to him in awe, the 16-year-old, an 11th grader from Chennai, said wins or losses were not the “end of something”.

Praggnanandhaa had told CNN he did not celebrate too much. “This is just a win, and it's just one win, and it's a rapid game, so there are a lot more things to do and a lot more things to work on," he had told said.

For the world, Praggnanandhaa is a chess master, but for his parents, he will always be a child.

“He is still sometimes naughty, his mother still packs lunch for him, and sometimes he slips out of his house on his bicycle,” the chess champion’s father Ramesh Babu told The Indian Express.