Chennai Super Kings onboards Myntra as its official fashion partner ahead of IPL14

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has signed online fashion platform Myntra as the official partner of the franchise for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This will be the second year of Myntra's association with CSK. But this time the online fashion platform has got a more prominent place on the CSK jersey. Myntra's logo will be placed in front of the jersey.

It is estimated that the cost of placing a brand in front of a jersey of teams like Mumbai Indians and CSK is in the range of Rs 18-20 crore.

Myntra is planning a 360-degree marketing campaign and aims to reach over 300 million people through the campaign.

Along with placement on the front of the CSK jersey, Myntra will get more visibility thanks to multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls, toss mats, among others during all CSK home games.

In addition, Myntra will also get access to three-star CSK players who will be involved in various promotional activities of Myntra.

“Fashion, lifestyle and sport are indelibly linked. I am glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra’s multi-million users in the country," said Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan.

Myntra has around 50 million registered users and about 22 million monthly active users.

When it comes to how Myntra benefits from this partnership, CSK has qualified for the playoffs in 10 of their 11 seasons, reached the final eight times and lifted the trophy thrice. And all this means more visibility for brands.

Also, Myntra which was associated with CSK during the previous edition of the tournament saw strong engagement on and off-platform. Hence, in the upcoming edition of the IPL, Myntra is looking at leaving an even stronger and lasting impact on the fans of the game and CSK at large, by presenting itself at the centre of the team’s jersey.