Chess prodigy V Pranav on Sunday became India’s 75th Grandmaster by winning a tournament in Romania.

The Chennai-based Pranav won the Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania to secure his third and final GM norm and attain the Grandmaster title.

He finished the tournament with 7 points from nine rounds to wrap the GM norm requirements.

"It is a great feeling. It will boost my confidence to improve further and reach the top level,” he told