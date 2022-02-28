Chelsea's Russian owner is supporting Ukraine’s efforts to reach ‘peaceful resolution’

Roman Abramovich (Image: Reuters)

Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire and owner of the football club Chelsea, has said that he is in touch with Ukraine. Ukraine has reportedly sought his support for its attempts to reach a “peaceful resolution” with Russia.

Abramovich’s spokesperson has told the media that he “has been trying to help ever since” Ukrainian officials had got in touch with him, BBC reported.

Abramovich, 55, is among the richest Russians and is believed to share close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He announced last week that the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea is being given to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation.

Alexander Rodnyansky, Ukrainian film director and producer, has confirmed Abramovich’s involvement in Ukraine’s efforts to reach a peaceful resolution. While he said he was not sure about the impact the Russian billionaire’s efforts would have, he added that he has been in touch with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s staff and “know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts”.

Rodnyansky said: “I can confirm that the Ukrainian side has been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution.”

“They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help. Abramovich has been trying to mobilise support for a peaceful resolution ever since. Although Abramovich's influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and took it upon himself to try. If this will have an impact or not, I don't know,” he added.

Ukraine has announced its willingness to hold peace talks with Russia but has called for a ceasefire before they reach Belarus for the same. Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last week over its insistence on joining NATO.

According to the Ukraine Health Ministry, 352 civilians, including 14 children, have so far been killed in the military offensive launched by Russia.